Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Now available on a first-come, first-served basis, MarketingXocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) has released its newest product: Xoçai™ Sipping Xocolate. The product is available for a limited time only.



“Our mission at MXI-Corp is simple: we promote good health, well-being and the opportunity for an abundant life through healthy Xoçai™ products,” said Andrew Brooks, MXI-Corp founder and executive vice president. “And we know that all chocolate is not equal, and that’s why we can stand behind the statement that Xoçai™ chocolate is the best, healthiest option available.”



MXI-Corp confirms that the Sipping Xocolate is just as healthy as its other products, and is rich in antioxidants, flavonoids and other health-promoting nutrients.



Xoçai™ chocolate uses sun-dried, non-alkalized, cold-processed, premium-grade cacao. The Xoçai™ Sipping Xocolate contains no waxes, fillers or added caffeine, and is sweetened with raw cane juice crystals. As with all Xoçai™ products, the Sipping Xocolate is certified by a third-party, independent laboratory, Brunswick Laboratory. Each serving of Sipping Xocolate boasts an Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) score of 9,268.



“This product is the ultimate chocolate experience—Sipping Xocolate will be to the chocolate lover what espresso is the coffee connoisseur,” said Adam Green ,MXI Ambassador and president of Winner’s Circle International. “I encourage distributors to share the news of this product release with current and potential customers.”



Approximately 10 servings are included in each tin, with three tins per package. The product can be purchased through any MXI-Corp distributor. This product is only available for a limited time. Quantities are also limited.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.



