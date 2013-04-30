SipSac: The Insulating Beverage Bag Now Available from SocialKoozie.com

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- SocialKoozie.com, an internet leader in custom logoed bottle/can koozies, is proud to announce that it has added SipSac: The Insulating Beverage Bag to its koozie product offering. More and more customers are embracing green initiatives. The pateneted SipSac insulated paper bag can/bottle cooler is the answer! Reusable and imprintable, the SipSac keeps drinks cold for hours and folds flat to fit in your pocket. The eco-friendly SipSac is the perfect green item. With high-perceived value, it gets attention everywhere it’s used at just a fraction of the cost of some other koozies.



SocialKoozie.com owner Lee Pagan was looking for a new new unique bottle/can koozie option to offer his website’s clients. “We stumbled upon SipSac after a client asked us for something different that would hold a Pabst Blue Ribbon 16 oz can. Pabst Blue Ribbon has really made a come back even with all of the new craft beers in the marketplace. The SipSac was the perfect koozie choice. It definitely stood out from our other foam and neoprene koozie options. SocialKoozie.com’s #1 goal is to always have the most popular bottle/can koozie options at the best prices.”



There are three sizes available for the SipSac from SocialKoozie.com: 12 oz Sip Sac for cans, 16 oz SipSac for most bottles and larger cans and 24 oz SipSac for larger bottles. All SipSac koozies are imprinted with client’s company logo or event logo.



More SipSac koozie details:

Minimum order is 250 SipSac koozies.

Free logo set-up and PDF proof.

Imprint area on the SipSac koozie is 2” x 3.5”.

Production time is about 7-10 business days after art approval.

Logo should be provided in hi-res vector artwork and emailed to lee@socialkoozie.com.



SocialKoozie.com is the first of its kind promotional products provider to use its social media sites to increase a client’s exposure to new potential business.



For more information visit http://www.socialkoozie.com or call (561) 309-2472