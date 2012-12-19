Sir Cliff Richard Gives Support to Xmas Single 'Love Light the Way' for Teens Unite Fighting Cancer

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Beyond the Barricade have collaborated with Leverton Primary School Choir to record an original track 'Love Light The Way' to raise money for Teens Unite Fighting Cancer this Christmas.



The project has received support from among others, Christmas pop legend, Sir Cliff Richard, who kindly posed with a 'Love Light The Way' sign to help spread the word about the charity single.



The track was officially released today on Amazon and all other major music distributors online!



The single costs just 89p with all the money raised from it going towards maintaining and building respite homes that offer teens battling cancer and other life limiting illnesses specialist care and support.



All involved in the project hope you like the track and help Teens Unite Fighting Cancer to raise as much money as possible over the Christmas period.



To find the song please search "Beyond the Barricade Love Light the Way" on Amazon or find the song on iTunes.