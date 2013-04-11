Sircle Media Acquires Dynadig LLC

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Sircle Media, a New York City based Social Strategy Firm announced today that it has acquired DynaDig LLC, a New York City based Digital Marketing Agency. This is another step in a series of strategic moves towards solidifying a more robust suite of services for Sircle Media’s growing client base.



"Adam (Brown) has been aggressively building his company over the past couple of years while at the same time, I have been developing mine. We’ve sat down and spoken on a number of occasions to discuss teaming up, but just never pulled the trigger” said DynaDig Founder Chris Heller. Over the past 6 months, Heller has been fully focused on developing his Application, “Defriendtion”, which received national recognition and was recently published in Mashable , among many other media outlets. Heller continued, “now that I have surfaced again, I’m focused on developing some new products, mostly centered around web design/development and mobile options for small businesses. I just felt the time was right to roll up into a bigger entity and have the platform and support I need to get to that next level”.



“Chris (Heller) has been a successful and innovative Entrepreneur for as long as I’ve known him and when the opportunity came to join forces I jumped at it. I am a firm believer that it is always a good thing to surround yourself with talented and motivated people and Chris definitely fits that mold. Together we feel we will be able to develop some great new products and solutions for businesses and brands.” said Adam Brown, Founder of Sircle Media.



The two companies have already begun working with new clients under this joint venture and will continue to roll out new products in the near future. The company will operate under the Sircle Media name and Chris Heller will be the Managing Director of the newly created Sircle Web Solutions division.



