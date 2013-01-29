Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRO) Long Term Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRO) was announced concerning whether certain Sirona Dental Systems officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sirona Dental Systems officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an advisory vote on compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Sirona Dental’s shareholders vote to approve an advisory vote on compensation of the Company’s named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.



Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRO) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $713.29 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2009 to $979.35 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its Net Income over the respective time periods increased from $53.35 million to $133.83 million.



Shares of Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRO) grew from as low as $10.36 in early 2009 to as high as $62.90 in December 2012.



On Jan. 24, 2013, NASDAQ:SIRO shares closed at $66.54 per share.



