SIS for Higher Education Market to See Booming Growth : Oracle, Ellucian, Tribal Group, Classe365

Major players profiled in the study are:

Classe365 (Australia), Tribal Group (United Kingdom), Ellucian (United States), Workday (United States), Jenzabar (United States), Oracle (United States), Campus Management (United States), Unit4 (Netherlands), SAP (Germany)



Scope of the Report of SIS for Higher Education

The SIS serves as the core system of record for institutions of higher education. It supports and delivers services for a variety of routine administrative and academic activities on a daily basis. It supports a broad spectrum of back-office administrator and student-/faculty-facing functionality to manage key institutional information assets, such as student prospects, applicants and matriculates, courses offered, student course registrations, and grades and transcripts throughout the student life cycle. They range from individual components to enterprise-wide integrated solutions or sometimes are part of a larger administrative ERP application suite. A higher education SIS can typically integrate with a learning management system (LMS) and a classroom management tool.



In Aug 2019, Regents Theological College (Regents) and Waverley Abbey College (Waverley), two highly-respected U.K.-based theological higher education institutions, have each selected Ellucian Quercus to unify, streamline and automate their respective student information systems.



The Global SIS for Higher Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solution, Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Popularity of Analytics in Higher Education

- Increasing Demand Among the Educational Institutions for Improved Connectivity Among Various Stakeholders

- Advent of IoT and Smart Education



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Awareness Among the Educational Institutions to Improve the Administrative Process

- Owing to High Adoption of Technology in Education Sector



Market Trend:

- Rise in Use of Cloud-based SIS

- ICT investment in higher educational institutions



What can be explored with the SIS for Higher Education Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global SIS for Higher Education Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in SIS for Higher Education

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global SIS for Higher Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the SIS for Higher Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the SIS for Higher Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the SIS for Higher Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the SIS for Higher Education Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the SIS for Higher Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2022-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, SIS for Higher Education Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



