Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sistema JSFC - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Sistema JSFC - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions as well as key employees.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Sistema JSFC"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Sistema JSFC" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Sistema JSFC"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Sistema JSFC (Sistema) is a telecommunication service provider based in Russia. The company offers wireless telecommunication, fixed line telecommunication, data transmission and internet, and cable television services. It carries out its activities in the areas of telecommunications, technology, banking, real estate development, retail, tourism and healthcare. Sistema undertakes movie production and advertising; and production and distribution of periodicals. The company's portfolio comprises businesses in the consumer and technology sectors. It controls and serves over 100 million consumers in Russia, the CIS and Europe. Sistema's potential businesses include retail, finance, media, travel and healthcare. In addition, the company handles a portfolio of other businesses such as Radar and Space, Pharmaceuticals and financial investments in the Petrochemicals area. Sistema is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.



Companies Mentioned



Sistema JSFC



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