Innovative Essentials Offering New Sierra HXL Desk

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Innovative Essentials, the leader in high quality ergonomic products, has just announced that it will be offering the new Sierra HXL height adjustable desk. The desk is an electric, entry-level style, which means that customers can adjust it to fit their exact specifications.



The sit stand desk is not only customizable in its measurements, but also in its color and design. Customers can choose from a wide variety of colors such as wood grain finishes and solid colors, designed by Pionite. Unlike most other sit and stand desks, this is an electric desk to make adjustments easy and hassle-free at the push of a button, every time. Whether a customer might need a stand up desk for their back problems or for their fast-paced office environment, the Sierra HXL desk is an excellent option.



In addition to the exceptional desk itself, Innovative Essentials will also be offering a set of accessories to accompany it. Customers interested in the Sierra HXL desk can also find a Sierra tool bar, a computer tray and keyboard mount, an LCD monitor arm, a CPU holder and casters. All of the accessories will help make the stand up desk even more ergonomic, by providing added support and usability. “We are committed to bringing you the latest in innovative products to suit your lifestyle,” said a spokesman for the company.



About Innovative Essentials

For years, Innovative Essentials has been providing customers with the best in high quality ergonomic products. Customers who need ergonomic designs that are both stylish and comfortable can find exactly what they need in the extensive online catalog. In addition to style and comfort, Innovative Essentials also prioritizes customer satisfaction, so that each person leaves knowing that all of their questions were answered. At Innovative Essentials, customers can take advantage of specials, referral discounts, corporate discounts and price guarantees, so that their shopping experience becomes enjoyable. For further detail please visit, innovativeessentials.com.