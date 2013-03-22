Site Dedicated to Teaching Others How to Play Keyboard and Piano Opens New Video Room

Penn Yan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- For anyone who has wanted to learn how to play a keyboard, How To Play Keyboard Online has unveiled a new video room full of instructional videos for learning or expanding knowledge about how to play piano and keyboard. The room has video lessons in basic and intermediate technique, including instruction on chords, intervals, octaves, sight reading music, and more.



For those who are looking to learn a specific song, the video room constantly updates with video giving instruction on many different songs, currently including Foo Fighter's "Everlong", Linkin Park's "What I've Done", and System Of A Down's "Toxicity". It even includes a video on how to play piano like Philip Glass. Also included are several of the latest hot songs by the popular Carly Rae Jepsen, One Direction band, and Demi Lovato's "Heart Attack".



Ruth Martin, Owner and Founder, describes the purpose of the website's video room, "The video room includes some of the latest and most popular piano covers, tutorials, and free piano lessons of all kinds. More videos are added from YouTube every day. The over-all benefit of the video room is that it has only videos relevant to piano and keyboard and will save our visitors a lot of time. They won't need to search through a lot of unrelated videos to find what they want.



How To Play Keyboard Online also offers a free ebook that shares the best tips and resources from their blog, when visitors subscribe to their newsletter. Newsletter subscribers will receive periodic updates when new blog posts are published, or when any other important updates are made. The blog publishes weekly piano playing tips and techniques, as well as reviews on products and courses that are useful to those who wish to learn to play piano more quickly and easily.



For Extra Information Kindly Visit: http://www.howtoplaykeyboardonline.com/videos/



For Media Contact:

Name: Ruth Martin

Company : Howtoplaykeyboardonline

Email: mini100biz@gmail.com

Website: http://www.howtoplaykeyboardonline.com/videos/