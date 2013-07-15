Site garciniacambogian.com Launches to Provide Citizens with Useful Information on Top, Trusted Garcinia Cambogia Supplements

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia dedicated website garciniacambogian.com, launched today. The website aims to provide consumers with a detailed and accurate overview of Garcinia dietary supplements and thus help them make informed decisions as to which supplement is truly weight-loss efficient.



Today, garciniacambogian.com website launched, after months of research on Garcinia Cambogia extract supplements and related studies. The site is authored and run by Donald K Gibson, an expert supplement analyst and its aim is to educated dieters on their best available choices for weight loss with supplements containing Garcinia Cambogia extract.



The site was born out of the urgency for a valid, reliable, and accurate resource on Garcinia Cambogia. The hype that still revolves around Garcinia Cambogia has yet to subside and many are those who saw Garcinia Cambogia as the ideal opportunistic chance for exploiting poorly informed citizens. As a result, the weight loss industry saw an unexpected mushrooming of Garcinia Cambogia Extract supplements that promise people they can lose weight effortlessly, quickly and drastically.



This sad reality in the dietary supplement industry is what urged Mr. Donald K. Gibson to create a reliable online resource for people wishing to discover the truth behind the hype that surrounds Garcinia Cambogia extract supplements, he emphasized in a statement today.



The website is enriched with content that’s the result of thorough researching on Garcinia Cambogia extract studies, clinical trials and expert editorials so as to provide a complete and accurate picture regarding the actual efficiency of Garcinia Cambogia Extract supplements.



In fact, the website provides extensive unbiased reviews on Garcinia Cambogia Extra, Garcinia Cambogia Select and Garcinia Extract Evolution Slimming, among other supplements. What’s more, the website offers a much-needed guide on how to identify efficient, world-class supplements from bogus ones.



It also features an inside peek as to how Mr. Donald K. Gibson has researched and reviewed the various Garcinia Cambogia supplements. The supplement expert analyst illustrates what criteria should be met by each supplement in order to pass the test for efficiency and quality.



Through his website Mr. Gibson is hoping to, “Raise awareness on how people should evaluate Garcinia Cambogia supplements before purchasing them. The site features a simple to follow guide that encourages consumers to see behind the audacious weight-loss claims manufacturers makes and find instead those few supplements that actually promote weight loss.”



For those undecided as to which supplement to choose, Mr. Gibson and his research team provide a comparison table that makes decision-making easier. The reviews are unprejudiced and comprehensive, giving consumers a chance to find truly efficient Garcinia Cambogia extract supplements.



About HealthPros

HealthPros is the online company specializing on the extensive analysis of the diet market and current marketing trends with the purpose of informing customers about non-transparent marketing tactics, low-quality products and programs. The specialists also give advice on the products that are trusted and therefore can be recommended for supporting weight loss efforts.



