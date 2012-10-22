Site Location Partnership Brings New Jobs and Investment to Texas

Sulphur Springs, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Site Location Partnership (SLP) , a Dallas-based corporate site selection and economic development consulting firm, announced that Thru-Way Trailers, one of the world’s premier manufacturers of specialized transportation equipment, is expanding its operations to Sulphur Springs, Texas.



Thru-Way Trailers will invest over $2.5 million and create 25 local jobs upon completion of their new 37,000 square foot facility. Thru-Way, based in Ontario, Canada, plans to design and produce trailers for hauling large wind turbine blades and heavy oilfield equipment. The Sulphur Springs plant will be the company’s first location in the U.S.



The announcement is a symbolic groundbreaking for the community, according to Tom Sellers, president of the Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. “Thru-Way brings to us the latest ‘bright star’ in our local economic outlook, as they will begin manufacturing trailers on this site that will be used all over the world.”



“We look forward to ‘crossing the border’ and becoming an active part in Hopkins County,” said Thru-Way Trailers President Saifu Mawji. “We're excited about moving to the U.S., Texas, and especially Sulphur Springs. This community will become an ideal home for our business as we expand into new markets. We’d like to give special thanks to the Sulphur Springs EDC and Site Location Partnership for their dedicated efforts and support with our project.”



Site Location Partnership assisted Thru-Way in the site selection process and worked closely with economic development officials throughout an extensive site search to help facilitate the expansion project. Scrutinizing market access, transportation routes, and operating costs, among other factors, dozens of sites across the country were evaluated before narrowing the search to communities in Texas and Oklahoma. After visits to several prospective locations, Sulphur Springs best met the project requirements and was selected for the new facility.



“Sulphur Springs is an excellent location to better serve Thru-Way’s growing customer base,” said Justin Thompson, CEO of Site Location Partnership. “Expanding their focus on new U.S. markets is a natural progression in the growth of their business, particularly for the wind energy industry. The Sulphur Springs facility will not only enable Thru-Way to improve its supply chain efficiency, but also increase production capacity of its BladeMaster extendable trailer for transporting wind turbine blades.”



About Site Location Partnership

Site Location Partnership (SLP) is a multi-disciplined advisory firm that enables the growth of businesses, communities and economies through its two primary consulting areas – corporate site selection and economic development. SLP’s Corporate Location Practice helps companies from industrial and commercial sectors select the optimal location for expansion, relocation or consolidation of business facilities. SLP’s Economic Development Practice assists various organizations in implementing business attraction strategies for new corporate investment, job creation and economic growth.



