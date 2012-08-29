Siteserving.com Continues to Offer Additional Added Value to Their Web Hosting Packages

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- New web hosting providers appear online every day. Some of these new web hosts offer good services, while others will disappear in less than a year. However, there are some web hosts that have been around since the early days of the internet, and users know that these established web hosts are not going to disappear any time soon.



SiteServing.com is one such web host. Since 2000, SiteServing.com has helped users connect with affordable web hosting solutions. SiteServing.com offers a range of web hosting packages as well as VPS hosting, dedicated servers, and hosting licenses. The site has achieved 99.9% uptime as well as an easy back-end control panel for webmasters.



SiteServing.com recently added new locations in the United States and Europe, and the web host currently serves residents of over 180 countries around the world. A spokesperson for SiteServing.com explained why it’s important for the website to continue expanding its services:



“We have been in business for over 12 years yet, despite that success, we don’t get complacent. We continue to add services, locations and tutorials to improve support and offer industry leading pricing. We continue to focus on giving customers the best possible web hosting experience at the most affordable price. We also cater for all sectors of the web hosting market from budget website hosting through to dedicated servers. ”



SiteServing.com has gained a reputation for being more than a traditional web host, with in-depth tutorials and support. It offers a hosting knowledge base, which features a plethora of editorial content and tutorials to assist both novice and experienced webmasters. Additionally, customers can add site builder packages to their web hosting plans that make it easy to create a website – even for those with limited design experience.



The site also recently added t two new payment gateways, Payza and Skrill, as part of their commitment to offer flexibility to their customers.



Another popular feature on SiteServing.com is its affiliate program. Through this program, customers can earn commission by referring web hosting services to their friends. Every time somebody signs up for a SiteServing.com package after clicking on an affiliate link, the affiliate earns a percentage of that sale.



Whether seeking to earn money through affiliate revenue or simply interested in finding affordable web hosting packages, SiteServing.com offers a number of market leading packages for web hosts around the world. With basic web hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated servers and more, SiteServing.com states that they are determined to remain at the forefront of the web hosting market.



About SiteServing.com

SiteServing.com offers web hosting plans, VPS hosting, dedicated servers, and hosting licenses. The web host has been in operation since 2000 and currently serves customers in 180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.siteserving.com