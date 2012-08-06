Siteserving.com Revamps Its Affiliate Program, Reports over $ 1.9 Million Affiliate Commission Paid out Till Date

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Following host of awards and raving reviews in internet circles Siteserving.com announced its new in-house affiliate program. The founders also announced that they have achieved the target of paying out $1.9m in affiliate commission, 6 months ahead of schedule.



As a testament of one of leading hosting providers in Virginia, Siteserving.com has reported that they have paid out 1.9 million USD in affiliate commissions and announced a record un-disclosed 2nd-quarter revenue. In line with the new benchmark, the founders also announced the launch of theirrevamped in-house affiliate program, taking their marketing efforts to a new level. “We have grown at over 5000% over the last 3 years, thanks largely to word of mouth marketing by our satisfied customers. Keeping in line with the growth we have witnessed we have now tripled our service capacity and are now are in a position to easily double our customer base. Revamping our Web Hosting Affiliate Program is the first step to meet that target” said Mr. Mike Richards, media representative of Siteserving.com in the press conference.



Siteserving has established itself as one of the most reliable VPS hosting providers for both Windows and Linux platforms in the region. The service first came into prominence following very positive reviews with respect to reliability in a price point apt for small and growing businesses. “We have partnered with the most reliable and respected data centers in the world – allowing us to develop a globally scalable network. Our VPS servers and around the clock 365 day support are one of the best in the class and have been the primary reason for our fan following” said a beaming Mr. Richard, when questioned about the differentiating aspects of their business.



The affiliate program will pays up to 150 dollars per sale. The company boasts one of the highest conversion-to-sale factors in the industry, making a very attractive option for affiliate companies, opined Hosting analyst Simon Clark. The founders announced that a dedicated affiliate manager will be assigned to each affiliate base and all affiliates will be provided unprecedented access to marketing material and technical expertise to track data and users in real-time.



About SiteSeving.com

SiteServing Incis Virginia based company,dedicated to provide Hosting services. The company has won numerous awards and has raving reviews in internet forums. Siteserving was started in 2000 by founders with extensive technical experience in web-hosting and datacenter management. Currently the company has 22 employees and has become the fastest growing hosting provider in Richmond.



To learn more about Siteserving, please visit http://www.siteserving.com/