SiteTrail Launched the Web's Biggest Portal for Free Movies Online

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- SiteTrail is happy to announce that it has finally added the much awaited free movie portal. Internet users that keep searching for free movies to watch online don't have to hustle ever again to find the movie they are looking for.



Now users can access a lot of old and new movies, found in the public domain which can be watched for free, typically movies which web users would struggle to find. No more need to spend hours online looking for your favorite movies in vain. Well the search is over. The SiteTrail portal is now available and one can search through it to find the movie that he is interested in. For those who wondered: Very different from Mega Upload or other file sharing solutions in that Youtube type hosting is used, hence it is well worth a visit: Click Here to try it now.



The list of movies gathered in the SiteTrail website has been arranged into categories, allowing easy navigation. There is a category for Comedy and Drama, another one for Noir, Thriller and Horror, then the Western Movies and many more other categories. Each of the movies in that list is accompanied with a short description that will give the potential viewer an idea in advance of what to expect in the movie. SiteTrail understands that each person has it own taste. That is why the editor of the site has made sure to review each and every movie with a small paragraph to describe what it is all about. That way the viewer will know in advance if the movie if the movie is of interest.



This is what the editor of Sitetrail has to say about the portal: “It was a challenge indeed to source a wide collection worthy of publishing in our portal. Our developers and contributors went through a great deal to enhance the user experience. We had to watch each of the movies and write a review accordingly. But we believe our readers deserve the best that is why we've put in the required effort”



For anybody interested in watching free movies online, SiteTrail is the website to switch onto. There are a lot of movies that can be watched online without having to pay a penny. SiteTrail has the list of all those movies including how-to videos about facebook and other ones teaching tricks that can be done on cell phones. The portal is offering over 500 different videos to watch. It will take over a year for the users to finish watching all the movies on the website. SiteTrail keeps improving on its content and the portal will be periodically updated.



For more kindly visit: http://www.sitetrail.com