Sitters 4 Critters, LLC Announces Pet Sitting Services for Vacationers

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- With the summer quickly approaching, many couples and families are beginning to plan their vacation. The itinerary is set, and the flights are scheduled, but the question that remains surrounds the beloved pets. Often, pet owners feel bad when turning their dogs or cats over to a veterinarian or dog clinic—where illnesses are prevalent—for the week. Sitters 4 Critters, LLC, a trusted and award winning company, is pleased to announce they are now offering their pet sitting services for those on vacation.



As a fully insured and bonded service, the company is relied on by many pet owners to ensure their pets are safe and cared for when at work, an overnight business trip, a day trip to the city, or during vacation. The biggest concern with pet boarding in Bucks County is trust. To establish trust, Sitters 4 Critters, LLC offers a no-obligation initial meeting for vacationers to meet the sitters and get a feel for their personalities. With professional and customized service, the company has trained employees that cater to the interests and make sure pets are receiving a healthy dose of exercise per day.



The sitters will follow strict instructions provided by the owners to keep up with a set schedule. This includes eating, walking, playing, and relaxing in a healthy environment. When in need of dog boarding in Bucks County, the company offers check in service through email or telephone to keep owners up to date, as well as Pet Check Technology to keep an eye on the pets through use of a GPS. A reliable pet boarder relieves stress and allows the pet free access to surroundings without being confined to a kennel. When planning a vacation, contact Sitters 4 Critters, LLC today.



About Sitters 4 Critters, LLC

Founded in 2013 by Tristan Hamburg, a lifelong resident in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Sitters 4 Critters, LLC set out to provide the very best service and care for all pets whose owners are out of town. The pet sitters take care of all animal breeds, providing a great atmosphere while the pets are in their company. Services range from walking to boarding to administering medicine that the pet requires. This is made possible as they’ve become a fully licensed and insured company that treats their policies with the utmost importance. They are available every day of the year for the convenience of their valued clients.



For more information, please visit http://sittersforcritters.com/.