Sitters 4 Critters, LLC Now Offering Video Pet Monitoring This Summer

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- With the summer season upcoming, many families are beginning to plan weekends to the beach, and other vacations. When instances arise that negate the family from bringing their pets, they begin to search for reliable alternatives to ensure their pets are treated well while out of town. Sitters 4 Critters, LLC, an award winning company for pet sitting near Philadelphia, is making it easier than ever to keep an eye on their client’s beloved pets while on vacation. The company is announcing they now have video pet monitoring available for doggie daycare clients and those that are away.



For customer convenience, Sitters 4 Critters, LLC has incorporated a number of Wi-Fi cameras throughout the house where the pet will be staying, including more in the yard. Those that own a smartphone can download the Monitor Everywhere app free of charge, an app compatible with the camera. When using the app, individuals have complete control of the camera. They are able to zoom in and tilt the camera to watch their pets at any time of day. When traveling to a different time zone, the camera is equipped with infrared night vision so owners can view their pets while they are sleeping, all to ensure they are in the best care.



When wishing to access the camera, call Sitters 4 Critters, LLC so they can turn the devices on. For privacy reasons, a daily schedule will be put in place, and all requests will be granted for complete satisfaction. This unique user experience is a measure to give clients the peace of mind that their pets are taken care of. When looking for a reliable company for dog or cat boarding in Bucks County, owners are presented with a number of features to establish trust and personalized service when away from their beloved companions. To hear more about this technology, or if interested in hiring the reliable pet sitters, please contact the company today.



About Sitters 4 Critters, LLC

Founded in 2013 by Tristan Hamburg, a lifelong resident in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Sitters 4 Critters, LLC set out to provide the very best service and care for all pets whose owners are out of town. The pet sitters take care of all animal breeds, providing a great atmosphere while the pets are in their company. Services range from walking to boarding to administering medicine that the pet requires. This is made possible as they’ve become a fully licensed and insured company that treats their policies with the utmost importance. They are available every day of the year for the convenience of their valued clients.



For more information, please visit http://sittersforcritters.com/.