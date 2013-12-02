Fast Market Research recommends "Situation Awareness System Market by Products (Access Control, PSIM, HMI, Video Systems, CBRN), Verticals (Homeland Security, Defense), Applications (Robots, Business Intelligence, Connected Cars, Smart Infrastructure) & Geography (2013 - 2020)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Situation awareness system (SAS) is the integration of different products, components and technology which can be used for perception of the elements of the environment within a volume of time and space, the comprehension of their meaning, and the projection of their status in the near future.Situation awareness is aware of the surrounding environment and detecting if any threat is existing. Demand for SAS will continue to grow in the upcoming years due to increasing awareness of safety and security measures which are being adopted by the defense, aviation, business houses and maritime security, homeland security, cyber security are among others.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Situation awareness system is the implication of the establishment of sound experimental methodologiesto identify the critical components of situation awareness, determine its relationship with performance, and explore the critical moderators like cognitive abilities, motivational states and technological advances. For complete situational awareness and improved security responses situation management is a solution approach that analyzes, correlates and coordinates the interaction between people, technologies, and responses.
The total global situation awareness system market is expected to reach market revenue of $168.25billion by 2020. In terms of industry verticals, defenceaccounted for the largest market revenue, while civil enjoyed the least market share.For SAS products, video systems accounted for the largest market revenue, while Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) systems enjoyed the least market revenue in 2012. However, PSIM is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2013 to 2020.Americas, with U.S. commanded for around 60% of the market share revenue. However, Asia-Pacific, China, South Korea and India leading the market, and is likely to grow with a highest CAGR during the same period.
Key Take-Away
The total revenue of global situation awareness system market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 10.13% from 2013 to 2020
Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast growing application market segments
Detailed analysis of the mature and emerging market for products, industry verticals, application and by geography
The key trends related to the product technology, prices, and the applications that shape and influence markets
Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the major geographical markets to give an overall view of the global market
Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and market share rankings
Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches, and acquisitions
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Smart Homes Market - Analysis & Global Forecast (2013 - 2020)
- Physical Security Market By Products (Video surveillance, Access Control, Biometrics, Intrusion Detection, Security Systems), Services (Remote Management, Technical Support, Security Consulting) Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market - Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap & Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Building Automation & Controls Market (2013 - 2018) (By Product (Lighting/Security & Access/HVAC/Entertainment/Outdoor/ Elevator Controls, Building Management Systems (BMS)), Application & Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC & ROW)
- Home Automation & Controls Market by Product (Lighting Control, Security Control, Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Outdoor Control, Communication Protocols, Standards & Data Distribution) & Geography (2013 - 2018)
- Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017), By Application & Geography
- End-to-End M2M, Fifth Edition
- Parking Management Market (Access Control, Security and Surveillance, Revenue Management, Reservation Management, Valet Management, Enforcement and Permit Management, Guidance and Slot Management) Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Enterprise Video Market (Conferencing, Webcasting, Video on Demand, Video Streaming, Asset Management, CMS, Video Collaboration, Video Analytics, Video Security, Managed Services) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Micro Datacenter (MDC) Market (By Applications, Rack Sizes, Organization Size, Industries, & Geographies) Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)