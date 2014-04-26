Siva Ravindra Kakarla Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo for the Official Launch of Thayari.com

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2014 -- Every day lots of people wearing oddly fitted clothing are seen everywhere. There is no option for them except for buying what many popular brands offer. It is like a black and white movie where nobody stands out. Thayari.com can change that.



The team behind this project strongly feels that every man and woman is unique and this uniqueness should be reflected by the clothing range they wear. They want men and women around the globe to be able to design their own apparel and flaunt them. Wearing dresses is a basic necessity of life and can also be used to express one’s unique style. Thyari.com will bring the power of custom design and fit options to people’s fingertips and mindsets.



Thayari.com is a division of INNOVISTA Technologies Pvt. Ltd, aimed at providing hassle free shopping experience. The team comes from an extensive background in creating mission critical applications and adding value to the products. This team also shares a common interest in fashion and social awareness and always brainstorms on how to improve the living standards of the community around them.



Since inception, the team has self funded the research and development activities of the project, website development and initial inventory. All future development activities will be funded internally by the team, too. However, they need funding support to scale up their business. Successful funding via Indiegogo will help meet the following expenses

- $35,000 will be used to acquire new inventory to the store;

- $10,000 will be used to hire new designers;

- $5,000 will be used in marketing/branding and promotion of our website.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1fr1Jns