Six Attorneys from Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP Land on the 2021 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, a law firm providing renowned U.S. immigration services, is pleased to announce six lawyers have been recognized in the 2021 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for their outstanding professional excellence in immigration law. Congratulations to Jordan J. Gonzales, Natalia Gouz, Michele G. Madera, Maria M. Mihaylova, Karuna Chandani Simbeck, and F. Oliver Yang for this achievement.



Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch is a peer-review publication committed to recognizing outstanding lawyers early in their careers. The company was founded in 1981 and, since then, they have become a respected guide in the legal profession. Achieving this recognition on Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch is a process that includes peer review and a second layer of authentication.



To be eligible for this prestigious acknowledgment, lawyers must have between five to nine years of experience in private practice, must currently practice in the United States, and must be in good standing with their local bar association. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch then conducts exhaustive surveys in which nominees are reviewed by their peers.



Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP is incredibly proud of the work of the recognized attorneys, especially during the increasingly difficult and unprecedented U.S. immigration environment.



Jordan J. Gonzalez earned his J.D. from the University of Houston, and, since then, has dedicated his career to helping corporate and individual clients navigate the constantly shifting landscape of U.S. immigration law. As someone with a bilingual and bicultural background, Jordan is uniquely positioned to help clients achieve their career and immigration goals.



Natalia Gouz has extensive experience in business immigration law, helping corporate clients secure nonimmigrant and immigrant worker petitions and Labor Certifications from the U.S. Department of Labor. Natalia's clients span a broad spectrum of industries, including financial services, information technology, logistics, transportation, utilities, manufacturing, universities, and hospitality.



Michele G. Madera is a partner at Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP and specializes in assisting corporate clients in hiring foreign nationals, worksite compliance, and other complex immigration challenges for her clients. She is leading the firm in analyzing data on adjudication trends to better align her clients' filing strategies for long-term success, as well as to forecast the growth and trends of their global workforce.



Maria M. Mihaylova uses a client-centric approach to solve complicated and delicate immigration issues for foreign nationals and corporate clients. She is passionate about helping foreign nationals and international students achieve their dreams of working or studying in the United States. She is highly experienced in handling corporate immigration challenges. Maria completed her J.D. at Seton Hall University School of Law, where she worked on the Circuit Review as an Editor.



Karuna Chandani Simbeck manages the firm's individual case unit and is an integral part of the EB-1 and EB-5 teams at Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP and focuses on employment and family-based immigration law with extensive experience in processing EB-5, EB-1, I-130, and K-1 visas and counseling foreign nationals and their employers on H-1B and L-1 visa and filing requirements. Karuna has a Master's in Law Degree from Temple University and practiced law in India for over nine years.



F. Oliver Yang uses his legal expertise to help clients successfully achieve their immigration goals. As a native Mandarin speaker, he also regularly assists Chinese-speaking clients with all kinds of immigration applications. He is an emerging leader as an investment immigration lawyer, assisting entrepreneurial clients in creating or investing in job-creating entities in the U.S. through the EB-5 visa program or as an E-2 investor with a third-country citizenship. Oliver completed his J.D. at the University of Virginia School of Law, where he worked on the Journal of Law & Politics as an Editor.



About Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has offices in Philadelphia and New York and provides top-tier legal services to individuals, multinational corporations, small companies, universities, and hospitals. The firm has been selected as one of the top 6 business immigration law firms in the United States by the prestigious Chambers Global: The World's Leading Lawyers for Business (Chambers and Partners) for the past ten years. The firm serves as the North American Regional Representative of the Investment Migration Council, the worldwide association Investor Immigration and Citizenship-by-Investment. For more information, please see www.klaskolaw.com.