Six New York Times Bestselling Authors Join the Convergence on VoiceAmerica to Discuss Current Crises and Possible Solutions

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2022 -- In this program-- "HUMANITY'S MOMENT OF CHOICE: VOICES FOR A THRIVING FUTURE"-- these leading authors expand upon their Nautilus, and the other award-winning presentations in the book OUR MOMENT OF CHOICE: EVOLUTIONARY VISIONS AND HOPE FOR THE FUTURE (Beyond Words/ Simon and Schuster 2021) released in paperback during May 2022. All are also members of The Evolutionary Leaders Circle, an initiative of the Source of Synergy Foundation synergizing global thought leaders and activists for real global impact. They meeting for their annual gathering June 6-8.



Cohosts for the program include the books award-winning co-editors Deborah Moldow, Robert Atkinson and Kurt Johnson and evolutionary leader Julie Krull. Join these influential leaders in an inspiring, informative and timely program. Their holistic perspective is needed more than ever now, and Our Moment of Choice offers the framework for a new human story contributing to restoring the world to its inherent wholeness.



As Deepak Chopra says in his contribution: "The road to wholeness begins by knowing what's at stake: a complete shift in the way we relate to reality."



Learn more at https://www.ourmomentofchoice.com and https://www.evolutionaryleaders.net.

