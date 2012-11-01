Six Questions to Ask when Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Those who are considering working with a personal injury lawyer, and have never done so before, often struggle to know just exactly what to look for. Without a doubt, it's important to find the best attorney possible; someone whose advice and judgment you can completely trust. Here are six important questions to ask when seeking a personal injury lawyer.



Personal Background



For how long has the attorney been practicing law?



There is really no substitute for experience. A lawyer who has firsthand experience with negotiating property damage and medical coverage will always outperform a lawyer with no such experience. Attorney Brad Sinclair has been practicing law in the state of Florida since 1984, and has more than 25 years of experience in personal injury and wrongful death cases.



What are the attorney's professional qualifications and to what organizations do they belong?



It is important to know which bar associations the attorney belongs to, as well as other organizations he or she is a part of. This is a great way to confirm credentials and gain an understanding of how the attorney's interests relate to the case at hand. Attorney Brad Sinclair is a member of the Florida Bar Association, the Illinois Bar Association, the Florida Justice Association, and the American Association for Justice. He is also an active member of his Florida community, and uniquely suited for motorcycle accident cases because he is an enthusiastic motorcycle rider, and a member of ABATE (American Bikers Aiming Toward Education).



Case Assessment



What is a realistic settlement for this case?



Attorney Brad Sinclair has a stellar reputation for, and history of, obtaining maximum personal injury compensation for his clients. For a personal injury case, the best personal injury lawyer is one who specifically concentrates his or her practice on personal injury and wrongful death claims. Such an attorney will understand what an appropriate settlement is and will fight until such compensation is received.



What potential problems could alter the outcome of this case or stand as a road block?



Finding an attorney who anticipates possible setbacks and knows how to navigate them is essential. People working with an attorney typically feel more comfortable with the process if they know what potential problems might arise. At Sinclair Law, the team is made up of former insurance claims adjusters with insider knowledge of the insurance industry. This makes them exceptionally well suited to predict potential setbacks, and know how to fully overcome them.



Case Management



Who will manage this case?



After the attorney's rapport has been established, nobody wants to have their case handed off to someone else who may not understand their unique, personal case and condition. Brad Sinclair is proud to be personally involved with every case, and to bring his experience to his involvement with all of his clients.



Who else will be working on this case and what will they do?



The Sinclair Law family, Brad Sinclair and three devoted team members, knows and understands the local Florida roads, laws, community members, insurance adjusters, and defense attorneys. They will bring their in-depth knowledge of the insurance claims process to your personal injury case.



