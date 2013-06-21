Six Sigma Training Courses Provided by Get Kaizened Inc

San Ramon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Get Kaizened Inc. announces that they are now offering different Six Sigma training programs. Get Kaizened Inc. is a training and consulting firm providing services to local and worldwide clients. The primary focus of the company is to lessen the waste (muda), decreasing costs, and enhancing its efficiency.



The staff of the company educates industry experts on how to make use of Six Sigma. In addition, Get Kaizened Inc. consults a wide range of companies on how to put the concepts into practice and make use of the resulting effectiveness. Six Sigma is a method established at Motorola. The kind of approach specializes in reducing mistakes and boosting the satisfaction of consumers. Furthermore, it is very adaptable all over business settings, and it’s well-known in a variety of countries.



Get Kaizened Inc., which is located in Northern California, is a premier training and consulting company. The strategy of the company is to identify and get rid of the waste in all systems, as well as to coach and increase their team. The training provided by the company is to a certain degree that members of the team can efficiently maintain the developments they have attained and implemented, hence allowing the association to be top-notch all over the world. The approach of Get Kaizened Inc. is focused on their customers, which optimizes human capital in the structure of clients. The multidisciplinary staff of the company makes use of a hands-on approach, leveraging its connections with manufacturing, academia, as well as service organizations in order to bring out the professionals.



The highly professional consultants and trainers of the company have academic records in the fields of management, technical and engineering with the same hands-on knowledge all over the industry. The team is coached by professionals in the United States and Japan, hence they are able to bring out the best in the organization of clients.



About Kaizened, Inc.

