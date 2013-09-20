Sizzling News - BITZIO INC(OTCMKTS:BTZO), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BITZIO INC(OTCMKTS:BTZO), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE).



BITZIO INC(OTCMKTS:BTZO) ended higher +16.00% and complete the day at $0.0029. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 65.72 million. After opening at $0.003, the stock hit as high as $0.0035. However, it traded between $0.0015 and $0.35 over the last twelve months.



Bitzio, Inc., a mobile media and app development company, focuses on connecting fans of entertainment and sports properties with the players, celebrities, and teams. It develops iPhone and Android apps under the Free the Apps brand.



For How Long BTZO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) closed yesterday at $15.90 a -0.19% decrease. Around 947,619 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 190,617 shares. The company is now valued at around $72.05 billion.



Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products.



Has AZSEY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) moved +3.85 percent higher at $1.08 and traded between $1.00 and $1.12 after opening the day at $1.06. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.57%, which stands at -19.4% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 30.12%.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California



For How Long NAMG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE) shares fall, losing -25.00 percent to close at $0.330. The stock is down around -87.43% this year and -87.43% for the last 12 months. Around 593,994 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 113,385 shares.



Axxess Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the marketing and distribution of various pharmaceutical products and diagnostic medical devices in Canada and internationally



Will AXXE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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