Sizzling Penny Stocks - AMR Corporation, GULF COAST ULTRA, Federal National Mortgage Association, Liquidmetal Technologies Inc

Out Today's Focus is on: AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT)



AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) gained 8.08%, trading on 7.30 million shares to end the trade at $5.75. The stock changed hands in a range of $5.36 to $5.78, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.93 billion. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.36 and was moved to maximum level of $7.15. AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers.



GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU) added 2.96% to complete the trading session at $2.09 with a total volume of 8.06 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 1.99 million shares. It floated in a range of $2.03 to $2.10. Its market capitalization now moved to about $467.25 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $1.75 and above $2.50.



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA) recorded a fall of -2% and was in a range of $1.44-$1.51 before closing at $1.47. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 8.25 million shares versus an average volume of 38.60 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.20 and $5.44 was the best price. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) added 223.20% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $51.70 million. The share price after opening at $0.07 made a high of $0.21 and hovered above $0.06 to end the day at $0.202. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 91.19 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 1.87 million shares. Liquidmetal® Technologies, Inc. (LQMT) the leading developer of amorphous alloys and composites, has signed a Manufacturers' Representation Agreement with TM&S, LLC, also known as Technical Marketing and Sales. TM&S specializes in sales of Powder Metal and MIM (Metal Injection Molding) parts.



