Sizzling Penny Stocks - Blue Fire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:KGET), Digital Brand Media & Marketing Grp Inc(OTCMKTS:DBMM), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Blue Fire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:KGET), Digital Brand Media & Marketing Grp Inc(OTCMKTS:DBMM), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY).



Blue Fire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR) ended lower -8.53% and complete the day at $0.430. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.25 million. After opening at $0.50, the stock hit as high as $0.50. However, it traded between $0.32 and $0.86 over the last twelve months.



BlueFire Equipment Corporation designs and manufactures drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies, as well as provides repair and after sale services.



For How Long BLFR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:KGET) closed yesterday at $0.0015, a -6.25% decrease. Around 41.84 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 18.92 million shares. The company is now valued at around $3.62 million.



Windsor Resource Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets systems that generate oxygen and hydrogen by the electrolysis of water used in gasoline and diesel engines. Windsor Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Largo, Florida



Has KGET Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Digital Brand Media & Marketing Grp Inc(OTCMKTS:DBMM) moved +36.36 percent higher at $0.0150 and traded between $0.01 and $0.02 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained -16.67%, which stands at -16.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 3650%.



Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. , together with its subsidiaries, provides music and entertainment technology solutions, and digital marketing services primarily in Great Britain



For How Long DBMM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares fall, losing -2.14 percent to close at $10.54. The stock is down around -16.81% this year and -19.97% for the last 12 months. Around 480,639 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 116,726 shares.



Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Will BDORY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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