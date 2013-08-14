Sizzling Penny Stocks - Capmark Financial Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:CPMK), VizStar Inc(OTCMKTS:VIZS), A.P. Pharma, Inc.(OTCBB:APPA), Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Capmark Financial Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:CPMK), VizStar Inc(OTCMKTS:VIZS), A.P. Pharma, Inc.(OTCBB:APPA), Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY)



Capmark Financial Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:CPMK) ended higher +3.12% and complete the day at $6.60. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.20 million. After opening at $6.40, the stock hit as high as $6.65. However, it traded between $5.90 and $26.50 over the last twelve months.



Capmark Financial Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to investors in commercial real estate-related assets in North America. It accepts deposits; and funds loans secured by commercial and multifamily real estate properties in the United States



For How Long CPMK will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



VizStar Inc(OTCMKTS:VIZS) closed yesterday at $0.0009, a -25.00% decrease. Around 140.59 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $2.02 million.



VizStar, Inc. (VizStar), formerly Easy CD Yearbook, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company focuses to market software, which enables schools, clubs and organizations to produce their own multimedia yearbook.



Has VIZS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



A.P. Pharma, Inc.(OTCBB:APPA) moved -9.20 percent lower at $0.395 and traded between $0.40 and $0.44 after opening the day at $0.44. Its performance over the last five days remained -12.22%.



A.P. Pharma, Inc. (A.P. Pharma) is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmaceutical products using its Biochronomer polymer-based drug delivery platform.



Why Should Investors Buy APPA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY) trade close at $0.0017. The stock is up around 70% this year and -71.67% for the last 12 months. Around 45.16 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 44.16 million shares.



Alternative Energy Partners, Inc. (AEGY) is a development-stage company. The Company was formed for the purpose of establishing a renewable fuel sources initially within the State of Florida



Can AEGY Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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