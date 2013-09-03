Sizzling Penny Stocks - CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), BG Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY), WebXU Inc (OTCMKTS:WBXU), Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY), WebXU Inc (OTCMKTS:WBXU), Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY) volume of 46,280 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 79,364 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.73 - $17.41 and the day range was $14.50 - $14.59.The stock opened the session at $14.53, remained amid the day range of $14.50 - $14.59, and closed the session at $14.58. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.27% in previous trading session. China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



Has CICHY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY) traded 42,611 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 95,711 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.57 - $21.88. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.91%, while its closing price stayed at $19.01. The market capitalization of the stock remained 68.75 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +9%. BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company?s Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas.



Has BRGYY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



WebXU Inc (OTCMKTS:WBXU) volume of the stock was 2.57 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 155,389 shares. The stock plunged -11.11% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $0.0200. The stock traded 2.57 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 155,389 shares. Webxu, Inc., a performance media company, develops, owns, and operates a network of branded consumer Websites. It acquires and integrates consumer-oriented businesses in the customer acquisition and e-commerce categories.



Why Should Investors Buy WBXU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) moved -0.86 percent lower at $27.67 and traded between $27.57 and $27.98 after opening the day at $27.98. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.4%, which stands at +0.95% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was +29.18%. Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing and other services to card-issuing and merchant acquiring institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America Services, International Services, and Merchant Services.



Why Should Investors Buy TSS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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