Sizzling Penny Stocks - Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), UNISOURCE CORP(OTCMKTS:USRC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), UNISOURCE CORP(OTCMKTS:USRC).



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH) ended higher +28.57% and complete the day at $0.0063. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 11.82 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01.



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly LAM Industries, Inc, develops, markets and licenses wound healing and transdermally delivered drugs, therapeutic preparations and cosmetics for the prescription, over-the-counter and cosmetic markets



For How Long EAPH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) closed yesterday at $0.143, a -1.52% decrease. Around 1.59 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.99 million shares. The company is now valued at around $72.82 million.



Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being. It is a biotechnology and life technology company



Has NVLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) moved -0.43 percent lower at $47.50 and traded between $47.50 and $47.85 after opening the day at $47.51. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.13%, which stands at 7.76% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 9.27%.



Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



Why Should Investors Buy VLKAY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



UNISOURCE CORP(OTCMKTS:USRC) shares rose, gaining +11.39 percent to close at $0.400. The stock is down around -75.61% this year and 300% for the last 12 months. Around 828,260 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume 103,850 shares.



Why Should Investors Buy USRC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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