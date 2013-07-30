Sizzling Penny Stocks - FANNIE MAE PFD S, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Primco Management Inc, Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (OTCMKTS:AREEP), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY)



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) declined -2.13%, trading on 144,430 shares to end the trade at $5.05. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.46 and was moved to maximum level of $6.90.The stock changed hands in a range of $5.00 to $5.14, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.44 billion.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (OTCMKTS:AREEP) declined -0.08% to complete the trading session at $25.82 with a total volume of 87,025 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 43,756 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $25.00 and above $29.00.It floated in a range of $25.65 to $25.84 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.27.Its market capitalization now moved to about $4.91 billion. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements.



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM) added 50% and was in a range of $0.004-$0.0085 before closing at $0.0057. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0012 and $0.25 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 297.98 million shares versus an average volume of 48.48 million shares. Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States. The company engages in the production and distribution of music recordings and films; and development of real estate properties. It also provides real estate management services. The company is based in Century City, California.



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY) declined -2.15% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $3.38 billion. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 183,320 shares as compared to average trading volume of 135,634 shares. The share price after opening at $9.27 made a high of $9.30 and hovered above $9.06 to end the day at $9.11. Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services, information technology (IT) services, and network services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers fixed line services, which include fixed access and calling, fixed broadband, managed data, and related value added services to residential and business users; mobile services that comprise voice services, text and multimedia messages, wireless application services, wireless data services, paging, cellular equipment sales.



