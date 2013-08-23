Sizzling Penny Stocks - IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB), SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB), SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA).



IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB) ended higher +13.86% and complete the day at $0.0345. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.97 million. After opening at $0.03, the stock hit as high as $0.04. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.11 over the last twelve months.



IceWEB, Inc. (IceWEB) manufacture and market unified data storage, purpose built appliances, network and cloud attached storage solutions and deliver on-line cloud computing application services.



For How Long IWEB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO) closed yesterday at $0.0080, a -16.67% decrease. Around 8.59 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 3.76 million shares. The company is now valued at around $3.48 million.



SK3 Group, Inc. (SK3), formerly CTT International Distributors Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed by the merger of Slabsdirect.com, Inc. and CTT International Distributors Inc. SK3 has one subsidiary, CTT Distributors Ltd., which is the operating company.



Has SKTO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) moved +1.89 percent higher at $23.30 and traded between $22.97 and $23.29 after opening the day at $23.07. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.17%, which stands at 5.41% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 27.33%.



Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



For How Long AXAHY Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) shares rose, gaining +0.25 percent to close at $60.35. The stock is up around 6.44% this year and 6.44% for the last 12 months. Around 590,347 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 493,882 shares.



Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries



Why Should Investors Buy TRBAA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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