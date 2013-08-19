Sizzling Penny Stocks - Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Grillit Inc(OTCMKTS:GRLT), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Grillit Inc(OTCMKTS:GRLT), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN).



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) ended higher +8.07% and complete the day at $2.41. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1 731,174. After opening at $2.36, the stock hit as high as $2.42. However, it traded between $0.65 and $2.85 over the last twelve months.



ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



For How Long IWSY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT) closed yesterday at $4.72, a -0.84% decrease. Around 170,526 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 119,224 shares. The company is now valued at around $2.52 million.



Grillit Inc, formerly Holdings Energy Inc., is a public corporation that discovers, invests and or acquires development-stage with solutions, clean technologies and eco-friendly products that serve the global alternative energy sector



Has GRLT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) moved +0.38 percent higher at $13.09 and traded between $13.00 and $13.10 after opening the day at $13.03. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.77%, which stands at 11.03% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 15.21%.



Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT).



For How Long DTEGY Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) shares rose, gaining +2.33 percent to close at $0.132. The stock is down around -37.38% this year and 19.33% for the last 12 months. Around 2.96 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.85 million shares.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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