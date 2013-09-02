Sizzling Penny Stocks - INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC), Raystream Inc(OTCMKTS:RAYS), HyperSolar Inc(OTCMKTS:HYSR), BRAMBLES LTD UNSP AD(OTCMKTS:BMBLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC), Raystream Inc(OTCMKTS:RAYS), HyperSolar Inc(OTCMKTS:HYSR), BRAMBLES LTD UNSP AD(OTCMKTS:BMBLY).



INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC) ended lower -11.31% and complete the day at $0.0149. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.42 million. After opening at $0.02, the stock hit as high as $0.02. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.40 over the last twelve months.



IntelliCell BioSciences, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. Its proprietary patent pending process involves the application of ultrasonic cavitation (sound waves) to the extracted adipose tissue for the separation of adult autologous vascular cells (AAVC?s) from the blood vessels in adult adipose (fat) tissue.



Has SVFC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Raystream Inc(OTCMKTS:RAYS) closed yesterday at $0.0009, a -10.00% decrease. Around 17.96 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 21.54 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 44,977.



Raystream Inc., an encoding and transcoding service and technology company, engages in the provision of video compression services in the United States and internationally. The company provides video compression service platforms that facilitate and accelerate encoding and transcoding of virtually standard definition and high definition (HD) video.



Has RAYS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



HyperSolar Inc(OTCMKTS:HYSR) moved -11.76 percent lower at $0.0150 and traded between $0.01 and $0.02 after opening the day at $0.02. Its performance over the last five days remained 114.29%, which stands at 150% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 50%.



HyperSolar, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of solar-powered nanoparticle system that separates hydrogen from water. It develops HyperSolar H2Generator, a renewable hydrogen production system.



Why Should Investors Buy HYSR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BRAMBLES LTD UNSP AD(OTCMKTS:BMBLY) shares rose, gaining +0.08 percent to close at $15.60. The stock is down around -1.5% this year and 12.43% for the last 12 months. Around 10,378 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 30,581 shares.



Brambles Limited, a pooling solutions company, engages in the provision of reusable pallets, crates and containers, and associated logistics services in Australia and internationally



Why Should Investors Buy BMBLY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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