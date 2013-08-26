Sizzling Penny Stocks - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ISNPY), FEDERAL NATL PFD T (OTCBB:FNMAT), TapImmune Inc. (OTCBB:TPIV), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ISNPY), FEDERAL NATL PFD T (OTCBB:FNMAT), TapImmune Inc. (OTCBB:TPIV), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)



Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) volume of 38,838 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 33,809 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.36 - $12.75 and the day range was $12.36 - $12.60.The stock opened the session at $12.51, remained amid the day range of $12.36 - $12.60, and closed the session at $12.59. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.56% in previous trading session. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in banking, insurance, asset management, consumer credit, leasing, factoring, pension funds, fiduciary services, and electronic payments businesses.



For How Long ISNPY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, FEDERAL NATL PFD T (OTCBB:FNMAT) traded 33,881 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 158,916 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.96 - $9.10. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.66%, while its closing price stayed at $7.65. The market capitalization of the stock remained 680.85 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +234.06%. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



For How Long FNMAT will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



TapImmune Inc. (OTCBB:TPIV) volume of the stock was 2.05 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.17 million shares. The stock boosted +50.00% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $0.0120. TapImmune Inc., a development stage company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as therapies for infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, and transplant tissue rejection.



Will TPIV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) traded with volume of 271,574 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 904,562 shares. The stock grew +2.97% and finished the trading at $0.187. The market capitalization of the stock remained 14.92 million. The beta of the stock remained 2.55. Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW.



Why Should Investors Buy XIDEQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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