Sizzling Penny Stocks - Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:KGET), Aethlon Medical, Inc.(OTCBB:AEMD), Infineon Technologies AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:IFNNY), Clean Coal Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:CCTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Kleangas Energy Technologies IncB (OTCMKTS:KGET), Aethlon Medical, Inc.(OTCBB:AEMD), Infineon Technologies AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:IFNNY), Clean Coal Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:CCTC)



Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:KGET) was a volume gainer of 6.20 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 12.26 million shares. The stock opened the session at $0.002 and finished at the end of the day at $0.0017 and the stock plunged -15.00%.The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.11 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -98.3%. Windsor Resource Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets systems that generate oxygen and hydrogen by the electrolysis of water used in gasoline and diesel engines. Windsor Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Largo, Florida.



Has KGET Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



In the preceding trading session, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCBB:AEMD) exchanged 359,756.00 shares and the average volume remained 886,898.00 shares. The stock closed the session at $0.160 with the gain of +6.67%. Tracking three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at of +61.78% and +77.78%, respectively. Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and other life-threatening conditions. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a medical device that removes viral pathogens, immunosuppressive glycoproteins, and exosomes from the circulatory system.



Will AEMD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Infineon Technologies AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:IFNNY) enhanced +0.67% and its closing price was $9.07. The volume of the stock was 14,997.00 shares and the average volume remained 79,834.00 shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $9.02 - $9.12. The market capitalization of the stock remained 9.80 billion. The beta of the stock remained -3.40. Infineon Technologies AG engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors and system solutions primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America.



Why Should Investors Buy IFNNY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) exchanged 661,905.00 shares in the previous trading session, and its average trading remained 885,351.00 shares. CCTC advanced +2.95% and it closed the trading at $0.0453. The market capitalization of the stock remained 40.27 million. YTD trend of the stock was negative -1.52%. Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, owns a patented technology that uses controlled heat to extract and capture pollutants and moisture from low-rank coal.



For How Long CCTC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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