Sizzling Penny Stocks - Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX), Green Innovations Ltd(OTCBB:GNIN), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX), Green Innovations Ltd(OTCBB:GNIN), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO).



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) ended higher +0.96% and complete the day at $21.09. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 146,238. After opening at $21.02, the stock hit as high as $21.15. However, it traded between $15.73 and $23.22 over the last twelve months.



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations



For How Long LNVGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX) closed yesterday at $0.810, a +2.53% increase. Around 512,669 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 73,947 shares. The company is now valued at around $58.72 million.



Indo Global Exchange PTE LTD. offers an online global trading platform. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore



For How Long IGEX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Green Innovations Ltd(OTCBB:GNIN) trade close at $0.275 and traded between $0.24 and $0.30 after opening the day at $0.29. Its performance over the last five days remained 83.33%, which stands at -1.79% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -40.35%.



Green Innovations Ltd. imports and distributes bamboo-based hygienic and household products under the Brand names Premium Formulation, Clearly Herbal, and Green & Soft. The company was formerly known as Green Hygienics, Inc. and changed its name to Green Innovations Ltd. in September, 2012



What GNIN Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) shares fall, losing -4.04 percent to close at $0.998. The stock is up around 375.24% this year. Around 449,197 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 307,242 shares.



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke



Will VPCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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