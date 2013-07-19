Sizzling Penny Stocks - Nova Lifestyle Inc, CODESMART HOLDINGS, Blue Earth Inc, Jammin Java Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nova Lifestyle Inc (OTCMKTS:STVS), CODESMART HOLDINGS (OTCBB:ITEN), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN)



Nova Lifestyle Inc (OTCMKTS:STVS) declined -1.40%, trading on 94,148 shares to end the trade at $4.24. The stock changed hands in a range of $4.01 to $4.50, bringing its market capitalization at about $78.61 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $1.90 and was moved to maximum level of $5.01. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company develops upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living, dining, and bed rooms, as well as for home offices.



CODESMART HOLDINGS (OTCBB:ITEN) declined -0.45% to complete the trading session at $6.67 with a total volume of 56,843 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 103,538 shares. It floated in a range of $6.40 to $6.76. Its market capitalization now moved to about $83.50 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $1.60 and above $7.95.



Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU) added 2.37% and was in a range of $2.81-$3.04 before closing at $3.02. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 121,674 shares versus an average volume of 156,410 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.82 and $3.89 was the best price. Blue Earth, Inc. engages in a mergers and acquisition strategy to acquire, license, develop, market, install, and monitor clean-tech related technologies and energy management systems.



Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN) declined -7.55% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $38.89 million. The share price after opening at $0.55 made a high of $0.55 and hovered above $0.45 to end the day at $0.490. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 682,257 shares as compared to average trading volume of 844,596 shares. Jammin Java Corp. provides premium roasted coffee on a wholesale level to the grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries in the United States.



