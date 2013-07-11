Sizzling Penny Stocks - Patient Safety Technologies Inc, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Octagon 88 Resources Inc, Cloud Security Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PSTX), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP), Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX), Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS)



Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PSTX) gained 2.54% recently, while trading on 233,489 shares at the price of $2.02. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $1.10 and was moved to its maximum level of $2.15.The stock changed hands in a range of $2.00 to $2.15, bringing its market capitalization at about $75.84 million. Patient Safety Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, SurgiCount Medical, Inc., engages in the development, marketing, and sale of products; and the provision of services in the medical patient safety markets in the United States.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP) added 1.49% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.680 with a total volume of 320,379 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 305,106 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.32 and above $2.53.It floated in a range of $0.66 to $0.70 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 9.92.Its market capitalization now moved to about $55.63 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States. The company offers Fanapt (iloperidone), an atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia.



Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX) added 1.73% and was moving within a range of $5.11-$5.65. Its current trading price is $5.29. The share price hit its 52-week low of $2.50 and $10.33 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 34,289 shares, versus an average volume of 82,456 shares. Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Englberg, Switzerland.



Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS) declined -6.45% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $26.92 million. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 867,150 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 118,856 shares. The share price after opening at $0.31 made a high of $0.31 and hovered above $0.28, while its recent trading price was $0.290. Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company. It primarily delivers access to computer desktops and other consumer electron devices from remote locations.



