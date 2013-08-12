Sizzling Penny Stocks - PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII), Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZR), INDUSTRIA DE DISENO (OTCMKTS:IDEXY), Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII), Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZR), INDUSTRIA DE DISENO (OTCMKTS:IDEXY), Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI)



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII) decline -1.12% to closed at the price of $0.0265 after opening at $0.03. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.05M shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.19M shares. Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company owns a 75% interest in approximately 2600 acres with 59 wells in Wagoner and Tulsa Counties, Oklahoma.



Will PEII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZR) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 427,234.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 156,355.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.21 for the day and its closing price was $0.224 after gain +5.56%. Energizer Resources Inc. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the search for graphite, vanadium, gold, uranium and other minerals. It has an interest in properties located in the African country of Madagascar and Canada in the Province of Quebec.



For How Long ENZR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



INDUSTRIA DE DISENO (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) traded with volume of 218,390.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 43,356.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $27.57 and closed at $27.63 by scoring -0.86%. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial format stores. Its store formats include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe.



For How Long IDEXY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI) stock traded with total volume of 1.94M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.14M shares. SNTI started its trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.0500. Senesco Technologies, Inc. is engaged in utilize its eukaryotic translation initiation Factor 5A, or Factor 5A, and deoxyhypusine synthase (DHS), and related technologies for human therapeutic applications to develop approaches to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases.



For How Long SNTI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/