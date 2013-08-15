Sizzling Penny Stocks - RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Implant Sciences Corporation(OTCMKTS:IMSC), A.P. Pharma, Inc.(OTCBB:APPA), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Implant Sciences Corporation(OTCMKTS:IMSC), A.P. Pharma, Inc.(OTCBB:APPA), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT)



RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY) ended higher +0.21% and complete the day at $14.16. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 143,821. After opening at $14.24, the stock hit as high as $14.26. However, it traded between $11.12 and $15.19 over the last twelve months.



eckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



For How Long RBGLY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Implant Sciences Corporation(OTCMKTS:IMSC) closed yesterday at $1.13, a -0.88% decrease. Around 132,202 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 143,931 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 61.13million.



Implant Sciences Corporation (Implant Sciences) develops, manufactures and sells sensors and systems for the security, safety and defense (SS&D) industries. Its technologies are used worldwide in security and inspection applications. Implant Sciences has developed technologies used in explosives trace detection (ETD), and and narcotics trace detection (NTD) applications and market and sell handheld ETD and benchtop ETD and NTD systems that use its technologies.



Has IMSC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



A.P. Pharma, Inc.(OTCBB:APPA) moved -5.06 percent lower at $0.375 and traded between $0.34 and $0.40 after opening the day at 0.40. Its performance over the last five days remained -20.21%, which stands at -20.21% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -20.21%.



A.P. Pharma, Inc. (A.P. Pharma) is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmaceutical products using its Biochronomer polymer-based drug delivery platform. The Company’s lead product candidate



Why Should Investors Buy APPA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) shares fall, losing -1.56 percent to close at $0.630. The stock is up around 106.56% this year and 87.67% for the last 12 months. Around 783,257 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.46 million shares.



Globalstar, Inc. (Globalstar) is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite.



Will GSAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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