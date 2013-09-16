Sizzling Penny Stocks - SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY).



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) ended higher +1.46% and complete the day at $11.78. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 657,992. After opening at $11.60, the stock hit as high as $11.81. However, it traded between $10.49 and $14.85 over the last twelve months.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



For How Long SBRCY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS) closed yesterday at $0.0037, a -31.48% decrease. Around 26.94 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $696.4 k.



Southern ITS International Inc. develops, markets, and installs electronic security systems. The company was formerly known as Southern-ITS Corporation and changed its name to Southern ITS International Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in D'Iberville, Mississippi.



Has SITS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) moved -15.38 percent lower at $0.880 and traded between $0.84 and $1.04 after opening the day at $1.01. Its performance over the last five days remained -21.43%, which stands at -30.16% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6.02%.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California



Why Should Investors Buy NAMG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) shares fall, losing -0.17 percent to close at $14.98. The stock is up around 11.87% this year and 17.21% for the last 12 months. Around 148,694 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 345,789 shares.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea, Taillefine, and Ser brands



Will DANOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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