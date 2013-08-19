Sizzling Penny Stocks - Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp (OTCBB:UBIQ), Roadships Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:RDSH), Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX), Kat Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:KATX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp (OTCBB:UBIQ), Roadships Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:RDSH), Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX), Kat Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:KATX)



Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp (OTCBB:UBIQ) opened the session at $12.16, remained amid the day range of $12.14 - $12.27 and recently traded at $12.20. The stock showed a positive performance of -0.41% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 10,325.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 15,138.00 million shares. Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp, develops intellectual property, software products and programming to create digital lifestyle. The Company’s products include Sprocket and WEAV. The Company’s portfolio covers a range of methods and technologies, including next generation guidance and navigation, video compression, lifestyle services and targeting, immersive advertising and interactive commerce.



Has UBIQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Roadships Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:RDSH) traded with volume of 138.95M shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 13.54 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0001 - $0.0023. The stock was recently trading at $0.0002. The market capitalization of the stock remained 497,527.00. Roadships Holdings, Inc. (Roadships) operates in the transport industry - short-sea freight shipping, shipping logistics, and ground freight transport. Roadships operates in three strategic business units (SBUs): Short Sea Freight Shipping, Freight Shipping Logistics and Ground Freight Transport.



Can Investors Bet on RDSH after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX) exchanged 110,093.00 shares and the average volume remained 91,281.00 shares. The stock advanced 1.92% and was moving at $1.59. The beta of the stock remained 0.92 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.34. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 19.03 million Soligenix, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing products to treat the side effects of cancer treatment and gastrointestinal diseases, as well as developing several biodefense vaccines and therapeutics.



Why Should Investors Buy SNGX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Kat Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:KATX) gained volume of 18.48 million shares, while the average volume remained 4.87 million shares. The stock remained at $0.0008. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 33.33%. Kat Exploration, Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s objective is to locate and explore base and precious metal deposits in the regions of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company’s properties include Handcamp Gold Property, Twilite Gold Property, Rusty Ridge Property, Colliers Property, South Lucky Copper, Clifton and Cabot Property.



For How Long KATX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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