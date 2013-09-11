Sizzling Penny Stocks - Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY).



Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM) ended higher +166.67% and complete the day at $0.0040. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 19.86 million. After opening at $0.0018, the stock hit as high as $0.0044. However, it traded between $0.0012 and $0.45 over the last twelve months.



Urban Ag Corp. provides hazardous material abatement and environment remediation services in the United States. The company offers construction path services, including pre-construction, site selection and preparation, hazardous material abatement and environment remediation, electrical/data communication system integration, electrical cabling installation and design, restoration/remediation, and post occupancy services.



For How Long AQUM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) closed yesterday at $0.0156, a +2.63% increase. Around 7.66 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 19.00 million shares. The company is now valued at around $11.24 million.



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



For How Long CERP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY) moved +3.66 percent higher at $24.62 and traded between $24.27 and $24.70 after opening the day at $24.27. Its performance over the last five days remained 12.68%, which stands at 9.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -4.24%.



Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide. Its Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment segment offers excavating equipment, such as hydraulic and mini excavators, and backhoe loaders



For How Long KMTUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares fall, losing -0.56 percent to close at $60.82. The stock is down around -9.9% this year and 0.3% for the last 12 months. Around 152,849 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 70,966 shares.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, South America, northern and western Africa, and South-East Asia. Its Refining, Marketing, and Distribution segment refines



Will LUKOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/