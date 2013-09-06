Sizzling Penny Stocks - Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WMMVY), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS: ISCO), Sekisui House Ltd (USA) (OTCMKTS: SKHSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WMMVY), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS: ISCO), Sekisui House Ltd (USA) (OTCMKTS: SKHSY).



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) decreased -0.46% and closed at $24.01 on a traded volume of 62.873 shares, in comparison to 46.011 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -25.96%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $42.55 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.77 billion.



Will WMMVY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores.



PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF) soared 1.36% and closed at $6.35 on a traded volume of 28.420 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 12.155 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8.31%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.32 and $6.45.



Will PMGLF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Petrominerales Ltd., an oil and gas company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil.



International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS: ISCO) jumped3.13% and closed at $0.165. So far in three months, the stock is down -34.78%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.13 and $0.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.17. Its introductory price for the day was $0.17, with the overall traded volume of 439.274 shares.



Will ISCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



International Stem Cell Corporation, a developmental stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, biomedical, and cosmeceutical products in the United States and internationally.



Sekisui House Ltd (USA) (OTCMKTS: SKHSY) after opening its trade at the price of $13.29 jumped 2.45% to close at $13.37 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 34.823 shares, in comparison to 25.801 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $9.15 and $15.16 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.44.



Will SKHSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of residential properties in Japan.



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