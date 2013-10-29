Sizzling Stock Alert: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), KongZhong Corporation (ADR)(NASDAQ:KONG), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Quantum Fuel Systems Tech Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:QTWW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), KongZhong Corporation (ADR)(NASDAQ:KONG), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Quantum Fuel Systems Tech Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:QTWW)



AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) opened its shares at the price of $2.27 for the day. Its closing price was $2.15 after losing -4.87% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.02 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 542,174.00 shares. The beta of AVEO stands at0.77. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., doing business as AVEO Oncology, operates as a cancer therapeutics company.



Has AVEO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



KongZhong Corporation (ADR)(NASDAQ:KONG) percentage change plunged -18.44% to close at $7.96 with the total traded volume of 1.29 million shares, and average volume of 407,820.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.85 - $14.92, while its day lowest price was $7.89 and it hit its day highest price at $9.96. KongZhong Corporation provides digital entertainment services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through three main business units: WVAS, Mobile Games, and Internet Games.



Has KONG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) started its trading session with the price of $5.35 and closed at $5.39by scoring +0.75%. EXEL’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.30 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.06 million shares. The beta of EXEL stands at 2.10. Day range of the stock was $5.31 -$5.41. Exelixis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States.



Will EXEL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Quantum Fuel Systems Tech Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:QTWW) ended its day with the gain of +5.55% and closed at the price of $6.85 after opening at $6.50. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.27 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 520,064.00 shares. Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. engages in the design, development, and production of compressed natural gas (CNG) storage tanks and packaged fuel systems.



Why Should Investors Buy QTWW After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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