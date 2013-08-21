Sizzling Stock Alert - Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV)



Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM) increased 0.40% and closed at $25.39 on a traded volume of 5.41 million shares, in comparison to 13.90 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -23.55%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.70 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 579.00 million. Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) is a global semiconductor solution for wired and wireless communications. Broadcom products seamlessly deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environment.



What was the Moving Force behind BRCM On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on BRCM



Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) gain +0.46% and closed at $69.26on a traded volume of 5.36 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.98 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -14.09%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $67.60 and $71.19. lululemon athletica inc. is a designer and retailer of technical athletic apparel operating primarily in North America and Australia.



For How Long LULU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) jumped up 1.15% and closed at $58.00. So far in three months, the stock is up +4.05%. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.93 and $64.04 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $58.55. Its introductory price for the day was $57.31, with the overall traded volume of 5.36 million shares. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines.



For How Long GILD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV), after opening its shares at the price of $59.12, dropped -0.71% to close at $58.64 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.01million shares, in comparison to 3.23 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $47.71 and $67.58 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $59.33. Its introductory price for the day was $59.12. DIRECTV provides digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The company engages in acquiring, promoting, selling, and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.



Will DTV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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