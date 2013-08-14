Sizzling Stock Alert - Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC)



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) gain +15.77% to closed at the price of $0.0279after opening at $0.03. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 78.34M shares, as compared to its average volume of 12.56M shares. Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, and Cereplast Sustainables resins (including the Cereplast Hybrid Resins product line).



Will CERP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 29.13M shares, as compared to its average volume of 20.33M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.06 for the day and its closing price was $0.0640 after gaining +1.59% for the day. Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Will XUII Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) traded with volume of 307,299.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 805,125.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $67.18 and closed at $67.40 after decline -0.15%. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage.



Why Should Investors Buy NSRGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC) stock traded with total volume of 26.90M shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.47M shares. ACTC started its trading session with the price of $0.07 and closed at $0.0640 after decline -3.03%.

Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine.



Will ACTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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