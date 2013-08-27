Sizzling Stock Alert - CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM), Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM), Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)



CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS) opened the session at $7.61, remained amid the day range of $7.47- $7.65, and closed the session at $7.51. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.92% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.16 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.39 million shares.



Has CYS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) traded with volume of 2.13 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.04 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.46 - $23.29. The stock showed a positive movement of +3.59% and closed its session at $17.89. The market capitalization of the stock remained 448.84 billion. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family homes. The company offers homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented buyers. It also engages in rental of previously owned homes that are purchased and improved by the company.



For How Long BZH will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM) exchanged 2.13 million shares and the average volume remained 4.19 million shares. The stock dropped -0.47% and closed the session at $10.69. The beta of the stock remained 1.51 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.55. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 104 billion. Talisman Energy Inc., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.



Why Should Investors Buy TLM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gained volume of 2.11 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.75 million shares. The stock decreased -0.72% and finished the session Monday at $16.5. The EPS of the stock remained 0.03. The one month of the stock was +19.81% and three month trend remained positive +21.94%. Coeur Mining, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, operation, exploration, and development of silver and gold mining properties primarily in South America, Mexico, the United States, and Australia.



Will CDE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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