Sizzling Stock Alert - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL), Saks Inc(NYSE:SKS), United Microelectronics Corp (ADR)(NYSE:UMC) , Homex Development Corp. (ADR)(NYSE:HXM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL), Saks Inc(NYSE:SKS), United Microelectronics Corp (ADR)(NYSE:UMC) , Homex Development Corp. (ADR)(NYSE:HXM)



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL) decreased -1.65% and closed at $4.77 on a traded volume of 1.92 million shares, in comparison to 2.29 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -24.17%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and its total outstanding shares are 278.86 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the air transportation of passengers, cargo, and mailbags in Latin America.



Has GOL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Saks Inc(NYSE:SKS) soared 0.06% and closed at $15.88 on a traded volume of 1.91 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.40 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8.17%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.87 and $15.89. Saks Incorporated operates retail stores in the United States. The company?s retail stores offer an assortment of fashion apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry, cosmetics, and gifts



For How Long SKS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



United Microelectronics Corp (ADR)(NYSE:UMC) closed at $1.97. So far in three months, the stock is down -8.8%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.75 and $2.44and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.99. Its introductory price for the day was $1.98, with the overall traded volume of 1.87 million shares. United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company offers wafer manufacturing services and other solutions to address the needs of foundry customers.



How Should Investors Trade UMC Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Homex Development Corp. (ADR)(NYSE:HXM), after opening its shares at the price of $2.44, jumped up 2.09% to close at $2.44 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.80 million shares, in comparison to 1.24 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $1.21 and $14.96 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.52. Its introductory price for the day was $2.44. Desarrolladora Homex, S.A.B. de C.V., a vertically integrated home development company, engages in the development, construction, and sale of affordable entry-level, middle-income, and tourism housing in Mexico, as well as affordable entry-level housing in Brazil.



Will HXM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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