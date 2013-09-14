Sizzling Stock Alert - HollyFrontier Corp(NYSE:HFC), Xylem Inc(NYSE:XYL), United Technologies Corporation(NYSE:UTX), VeriFone Systems Inc(NYSE:PAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HollyFrontier Corp(NYSE:HFC), Xylem Inc(NYSE:XYL), United Technologies Corporation(NYSE:UTX), VeriFone Systems Inc(NYSE:PAY).



HollyFrontier Corp(NYSE:HFC) ended higher +0.55% and complete the day at $42.04. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.22 million. After opening at $42.11, the stock hit as high as $43.63. However, it traded between $36.22 and $59.20 over the last twelve months.



HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer in the United States. It produces light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, liquefied petroleum gas, fuel oil, and specialty and modified asphalt.



For How Long HFC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Xylem Inc(NYSE:XYL) closed yesterday at $26.95, a -0.04% decrease. Around 2.21 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.76 million shares. The company is now valued at around $4.99 billion.



Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for water and wastewater applications. The company operates in two segments, Water Infrastructure and Applied Water.



Has XYL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



United Technologies Corporation(NYSE:UTX) moved +0.52 percent higher at $108.39 and traded between $107.40 and $108.39 after opening the day at $108.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 5%, which stands at 1.49% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 32.17%.



United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.



For How Long UTX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



VeriFone Systems Inc(NYSE:PAY) shares rose, gaining +0.58 percent to close at $22.59. The stock is down around -23.89% this year and -30.45% for the last 12 months. Around 2.21 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.15 million shares.



VeriFone Systems, Inc. designs, markets, and services electronic payment solutions worldwide. It provides countertop electronic payment systems that accept magnetic, smart card, contactless or radio frequency identification cards, and near field communication(NFC) payment options, as well as support credit, debit, check, EBT, and pre-paid products; an array of software applications and application libraries; and mobile solutions that support CDMA, GPRS, Bluetooth, and WiFi technologies.



Why Should Investors Buy PAY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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