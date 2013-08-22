Sizzling Stock Alert - InvenSense Inc(NYSE:INVN), Exelis Inc(NYSE:XLS), ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR)(NYSE:GOL).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: InvenSense Inc(NYSE:INVN), Exelis Inc(NYSE:XLS), ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR)(NYSE:GOL).



InvenSense Inc(NYSE:INVN) ended higher +0.12% and complete the day at $17.10. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.08 million. After opening at $17.06, the stock hit as high as $17.25. However, it traded between $9.09 and $17.94 over the last twelve months.



InvenSense, Inc. designs and fabricates micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technologies. Its solution is comprised of an integrated circuit (IC) that incorporates motions sensors such as gyroscopes with associated software.



For How Long INVN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Exelis Inc(NYSE:XLS) closed yesterday at $14.59, a -0.68% decrease. Around 2.07 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.11 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.75 billion.



Exelis Inc. (Exelis) is engaged in Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) related products and systems and information and technical services, which the Company supplies to military, government and commercial customers in the United States and globally.



Has XLS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING) moved -0.54 percent lower at $11.03 and traded between $10.96 and $11.19 after opening the day at $11.04. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.5%, which stands at 12.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 16.23%.



ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a global financial institution offering banking, investments, life insurance and retirement services to meet the needs of the customers.



Why Should Investors Buy ING After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR)(NYSE:GOL) shares fall, losing -1.09 percent to close at $3.62. The stock is down around -44.82% this year and -24.74% for the last 12 months. Around 2.05 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.88 million shares.



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (Gol) is a Brazil-based holding company primarily engaged in the passenger air transportation sector.



Will GOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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